Traders Share Their Health Care Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners and Mark Newton of Newton Advisors spoke about opportunities in the health care sector.

Tepper likes Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). The stock has been a laggard, but that's what he's looking for since the sector was one of the top performers since the beginning of the crisis. He sees the stock as a pure play on cancer, which is the top medical problem in the world. It's trading at 10 times forward earnings, with a PEG ratio of less than one and it has a strong pipeline, said Tepper.

Newton is a buyer of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK). It has been underperforming, but now it's showing some real technical strength. It broke above its downtrend line, but it's still 10% under its highs. The pullback that we have seen in the last few months has not undercut its long-term uptrend, said Newton. He expects the stock to get back up, towards $92.

