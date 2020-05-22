19 Crazy 'Champions For Charity' Prop Bets

In what could be the most ambitious sports crossover of 2020, the stage is set for Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday.

The much-anticipated event will see four sports giants hit the links in an event dedicated to coronavirus relief.

Prop Bets For 'Champions for Charity'

Total commercials Peyton Manning is in during broadcast?

Will a Lombardi Trophy be seen during broadcast?

What logo will be on front of Tom Brady's hat?

Total number of times Tiger twirls his club?

Will Tiger Woods wear a red shirt?

Woods and Mickelson previously played a round of one-on-one golf in fall 2018 in the original iteration of “The Match.”

Mickelson won a 22-hole thriller — 18 holes in regulation plus four playoff holes — and took home a $9-million purse in the 2018 event. The golf world has since speculated if a rematch would take place.

How To Watch 'Champions For Charity'

The match will be simulcast at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 24 on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

WarnerMedia, the parent media company responsible for telecasting the event, and the four golfers are together donating $10 million to COVID-19 relief-based efforts.

What Are The Rules?

If you’re used to traditional PGA Tour golf, know that this event will be far different.

The front nine holes will resemble traditional golf. Each player will tee off and play until the holes are finished. The best score from each hole by team will be added to scorecards.

On the back nine, each player will tee off as per usual. After each initial stroke is taken, the teams will continue to play based on which ball goes the furthest. Players then alternate shots until a hole is finished. The best score from each hole will be added to the scorecards by team.

What’s At Stake?

Bragging rights, mostly. Woods and Mickelson are two of the world’s most talented golfers. Adding two of the greatest quarterbacks to the links could only make this Memorial Weekend competition all the more thrilling. The $10-million purse will be donated to the following charities:

American Red Cross

ALL IN Challenge

Direct Relief

Save Small Business

'Champions For Charity' Betting Odds

The duo of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are priced at -200 to win Champions for Charity. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are +170.

As one could imagine with a primetime sporting event on the horizon, the betting menu goes lightyears beyond picking a winner. The following are the most unique prop bets for "The Match: Champions for Charity."

First player to have football highlight shown

Peyton Manning: -130

Tom Brady: -110

Broadcast Specials - Total commercials Peyton Manning is in during broadcast

Over 1½ Total Commercials: +140

Under 1½ Total Commercials: -180

Broadcast Specials - Will "audible" be said by any player?

Yes: +150

No: -200

Broadcast Specials - Will "deflate" be said by any player?

Yes: +150

No: -200

Broadcast Specials - Will "Gronk" be said by any player?

Yes: -205

No: +155

Broadcast Specials - Will "Omaha" be said by any player?

Yes: +225

No: -350

Broadcast Specials - Will a Lombardi Trophy be seen during broadcast?

Yes: -300

No: +200

Broadcast Specials - Will any player spike a football?

Yes: +400

No: -700

Broadcast Specials - Will any player spike a golf ball?

Yes: +225

No: -350

Broadcast Specials - Will Donald Trump attend?

Yes: +900

No: -3300

Match Specials - Total number of times Tiger twirls his club

Over 2 ½ twirls club: -150

Under 2 ½ twirls club: +110

Match Specials - What headgear will Phil wear?

Head Visor: -120

Baseball Style Cap: -120

Match Specials - Which logo will be on front of Tom Brady's hat?

TB12: -400

Buccaneers: +250

Will Tiger Woods wear a red shirt?

Yes: -600

No: +350

Player and Match Stats - Will a Play Off be needed to decide the winner?

Yes: +275

No: -375

Player and Match Stats - Will there be a Hole In One?

Yes: +2000

No: -10000

The Match - 18th Hole Specials - Will Hole No. 18 be played?

Yes: -120

No: -120

The Match - 1st Hole Specials - Who will have longest drive on Hole No. 1?

Peyton Manning: -120

Tom Brady: -120

The Match - 1st Hole Specials - Will Peyton Manning hit FIR on Hole No. 1?

Yes: -140

No: +100

Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag.

Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia.