19 Crazy 'Champions For Charity' Prop Bets
In what could be the most ambitious sports crossover of 2020, the stage is set for Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday.
The much-anticipated event will see four sports giants hit the links in an event dedicated to coronavirus relief.
Prop Bets For 'Champions for Charity'
- Total commercials Peyton Manning is in during broadcast?
- Will a Lombardi Trophy be seen during broadcast?
- What logo will be on front of Tom Brady's hat?
- Total number of times Tiger twirls his club?
- Will Tiger Woods wear a red shirt?
Woods and Mickelson previously played a round of one-on-one golf in fall 2018 in the original iteration of “The Match.”
Mickelson won a 22-hole thriller — 18 holes in regulation plus four playoff holes — and took home a $9-million purse in the 2018 event. The golf world has since speculated if a rematch would take place.
How To Watch 'Champions For Charity'
The match will be simulcast at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 24 on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
WarnerMedia, the parent media company responsible for telecasting the event, and the four golfers are together donating $10 million to COVID-19 relief-based efforts.
What Are The Rules?
If you’re used to traditional PGA Tour golf, know that this event will be far different.
The front nine holes will resemble traditional golf. Each player will tee off and play until the holes are finished. The best score from each hole by team will be added to scorecards.
On the back nine, each player will tee off as per usual. After each initial stroke is taken, the teams will continue to play based on which ball goes the furthest. Players then alternate shots until a hole is finished. The best score from each hole will be added to the scorecards by team.
What’s At Stake?
Bragging rights, mostly. Woods and Mickelson are two of the world’s most talented golfers. Adding two of the greatest quarterbacks to the links could only make this Memorial Weekend competition all the more thrilling. The $10-million purse will be donated to the following charities:
- American Red Cross
- ALL IN Challenge
- Direct Relief
- Save Small Business
'Champions For Charity' Betting Odds
The duo of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are priced at -200 to win Champions for Charity. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are +170.
As one could imagine with a primetime sporting event on the horizon, the betting menu goes lightyears beyond picking a winner. The following are the most unique prop bets for "The Match: Champions for Charity."
First player to have football highlight shown
Peyton Manning: -130
Tom Brady: -110
Broadcast Specials - Total commercials Peyton Manning is in during broadcast
Over 1½ Total Commercials: +140
Under 1½ Total Commercials: -180
Broadcast Specials - Will "audible" be said by any player?
Yes: +150
No: -200
Broadcast Specials - Will "deflate" be said by any player?
Yes: +150
No: -200
Broadcast Specials - Will "Gronk" be said by any player?
Yes: -205
No: +155
Broadcast Specials - Will "Omaha" be said by any player?
Yes: +225
No: -350
Broadcast Specials - Will a Lombardi Trophy be seen during broadcast?
Yes: -300
No: +200
Broadcast Specials - Will any player spike a football?
Yes: +400
No: -700
Broadcast Specials - Will any player spike a golf ball?
Yes: +225
No: -350
Broadcast Specials - Will Donald Trump attend?
Yes: +900
No: -3300
Match Specials - Total number of times Tiger twirls his club
Over 2 ½ twirls club: -150
Under 2 ½ twirls club: +110
Match Specials - What headgear will Phil wear?
Head Visor: -120
Baseball Style Cap: -120
Match Specials - Which logo will be on front of Tom Brady's hat?
TB12: -400
Buccaneers: +250
Will Tiger Woods wear a red shirt?
Yes: -600
No: +350
Player and Match Stats - Will a Play Off be needed to decide the winner?
Yes: +275
No: -375
Player and Match Stats - Will there be a Hole In One?
Yes: +2000
No: -10000
The Match - 18th Hole Specials - Will Hole No. 18 be played?
Yes: -120
No: -120
The Match - 1st Hole Specials - Who will have longest drive on Hole No. 1?
Peyton Manning: -120
Tom Brady: -120
The Match - 1st Hole Specials - Will Peyton Manning hit FIR on Hole No. 1?
Yes: -140
No: +100
Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag.
Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia.
