Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Starts Bullish Coverage On Health Insurance Stocks

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Starts Bullish Coverage On Health Insurance Stocks

Mizuho recommended buying three health insurer stocks as it initiated coverage of the sector Thursday. 

The Analyst

Mizuho's Ann Hynes initiated coverage of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) with a Buy rating and $316 price target. 

Hynes started Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI) with a Buy and $180 price target.

Hynes initiated UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) with a Buy and $270 price target. 

Hynes initiated Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) with a Neutral and $262 price target.

Humana

Medicare Advantage, in which private insurers contract with Medicare to cover care, is the "crown jewel" at the center of Humana's business, Hynes said in the initiation note. (See her track record here.)

Humana has a 17% share of the Medicare Advantage market, and the plans make up about a quarter of the insurer's medical membership, the analyst said — three times the industry average.

That's good for Humana, because Medicare is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of insurance spending over the next decade, she said. 

"We think HUM is nicely leveraged to the underlying industry growth fundamentals." 

Cigna

The key to Cigna's success is in the merger it closed last year with Express Scripts, the nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager, Hynes said.

The two companies combined create revenue synergies supporting a 2021 EPS outlook of $21 to $22 and long-term annual EPS growth of more than 10%, the analyst said. 

"Coupled with the reduced legislative risk associated with a change in the rebate model, this should set the stock up nicely to close the valuation gap versus peers." 

UnitedHealth

Leading national market share in commercial and government silos; a diverse revenue stream; strength in the company's Optum business; its sound capital deployment strategy; and expectations for underlying market growth make the stock a good buy, Hynes said.

Business diversification into pharmacy, data and technology and other areas differentiates UnitedHealth, the analyst said. 

Anthem

The lone Neutral rating of the group stems from expected headwinds in managed Medicaid, where Anthem is exposed, Hynes said.

While states have increasingly turned to private companies to manage their Medicaid programs, rules for eligibility are subject to the whims of lawmakers and regulators.

That uncertainty over eligibility is what's keeping Mizuho on the sidelines, she said. 

Price Action

Shares of Humana were up 0.57% at the time of publication Friday, trading at $287.14. Cigna was up 0.82% to $166.17; UnitedHealth was trading down 0.11% at $243.39; and Anthem was down 0.67% at $247.58. 

Related Links: 

Analysts, Investors Like Johnson & Johnson's Improvement, But Lawsuits Loom

Opioid Drug Companies Rally On Hopes of Broader Settlement

Latest Ratings for HUM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ann Hynes Health InsuranceHealth Care Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CI + ANTM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2019
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Anthem And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Falls Over 1%
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELMDDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On12.0
MRNSCantor FitzgeraldAssumes7.0
MNRLCapital One FinancialInitiates Coverage On23.0
SONVertical GroupUpgrades
UNPMorgan StanleyMaintains136.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Brokers: Does It Matter How You Pay Your Carriers?