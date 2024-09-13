Flappy Bird Is 'Officially Coming Back' After A Decade With October Web Launch

Flappy Bird, the mobile game that stormed the world in 2013, will return after its removal from app stores a decade ago.

The Flappy Bird Foundation Group, a team of dedicated fans, has acquired the Flappy Bird trademark from Gametech Holdings. This company obtained it from the game’s original creator, Dong Nguyen.

“It’s not a rumour. I’m officially coming back, and I’ll be FREE to play,” the game’s official account posted on X.

What's New In Flappy Bird?

Flappy Bird will launch a web version by the end of October and plans to release on iOS and Android in 2025. The new versions will introduce new characters and game modes.

Michael Roberts, chief creative at the Flappy Bird Foundation Group, expressed excitement about the project: “We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come.”

The Flappy Bird Foundation Group has also secured the rights to Piou Piou vs. Cactus, a game that influenced the original Flappy Bird.

Background

Flappy Bird was released in 2013 and quickly became a viral hit. However, in February 2014, the game which was earning $50,000 a day, vanished unexpectedly from app stores.

At the time, Nguyen told Forbes: “Flappy Bird was designed to play in a few minutes when you are relaxed… But it happened to become an addictive product. To solve that problem, it’s best to take down Flappy Bird. It’s gone forever.”

