Epic Games Mobile Store Goes Live In Europe, CEO Says Apple 'Had To Be Challenged'

Epic Games has officially introduced its mobile store, marking a significant development in the ongoing tension between the company and tech giants Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google.

This move follows four years of legal and corporate disputes, beginning when Epic breached the terms of service of both Apple and Google in August 2020.

As a result, Fortnite, one of Epic's most popular games, was removed from both the iPhone and Android app stores.

"We've probably lost a billion dollars not having Fortnite on iOS the past four years," Sweeney stated during a press briefing, according to Eurogamer. "But what's the price of freedom?"

The store is now live on Android worldwide and on iPhones in mainland Europe, a development made possible by policy changes required by the European Union.

Expanding Mobile Offerings

The initial titles available on the Epic Games Store mobile platform include Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and a new mobile version of Fall Guys. These games are cross-compatible with their PC and console counterparts.

Steve Allison, Epic Games Store's VP and General Manager, said: "We've set a goal of 100 million new installs across Android and iOS before the end of the year."

However, Allison also acknowledged the challenges posed by the current app store landscape, particularly the difficulties associated with installing the Epic Games Store on iPhones. The process involves several steps and warnings that could discourage casual users.

Epic is also actively working to bring third-party developers to its mobile store, aiming to broaden its offerings beyond its own titles.

Ongoing Concerns With Apple And Google

Even as the Epic Games Store launches on mobile, the company continues to express concerns about Apple's practices.

Sweeney has criticized the fees associated with Apple's App Store, which he believes penalizes developers who want to launch their apps on the Epic Games Store as well as the App Store. He referred to these fees as "junk fees" and suggested they create an uneven playing field for competitors.

Sweeney further highlighted the difficulties Epic faces in trying to compete on Apple's platform, pointing out that none of the top 250 developers the company has approached have shown interest in bringing their apps to the Epic Games Store on iOS due to the financial implications.

"Apple has set these fees in order to make it vastly more expensive, not just to do business on the Epic Games Store, but if you come to the Epic Games Store you're penalized on the iOS App Store," Sweeney said. "They make their store terms worse for the privilege of trying to compete with them."

The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has prompted some changes from Apple, allowing the Epic Games Store to launch on iPhones in mainland Europe. However, Sweeney believes there are still significant barriers in place.

Epic Games’ Future Prospects

The launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile is a step forward for the company, and Sweeney remains hopeful that additional markets, including the UK and Japan, will open up next year. Meanwhile, Epic is expanding its distribution by making its games available on other third-party mobile stores, such as Altstore.

Reflecting on the company's actions over the past four years, Sweeney stated: "I've no regrets, Apple had to be challenged." He believes that Epic's efforts have helped bring attention to the broader issues surrounding app store ecosystems and their impact on consumers and developers.

Other companies, including Microsoft, are also working on their own platforms. The terms of service for these platforms will likely play a key role in determining whether Epic Games decides to participate.

"The standard for us is—great terms for all developers," said Allison. "If [the terms] are great, we'll come," concluded Sweeney. "If they're not great, we won't come."

Image credits: Shutterstock.