Xbox Game Pass June 2024: Top Games To Play Including The Callisto Protocol, Octopath Traveler

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has announced the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2024.

Highlights include the Octopath Traveler series, The Callisto Protocol, and Still Wakes the Deep.

Xbox Game Pass June 2024 Wave 1 Lineup:

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6 The popular JRPG returns to Game Pass, featuring a beautiful style and outstanding turn-based combat. Octopath Traveler 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 6 The sequel debuts on Xbox and Game Pass with a new update, offering a familiar yet enjoyable JRPG experience. Depersonalization (PC) – June 12 A tabletop role-playing game inspired by Call of Cthulhu, featuring rich branching narratives. Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13 An authentic World War 1 first-person shooter set on the Italian Front, known for its gorgeous, mountainous battlefields. The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13 A gory spiritual successor to the Dead Space series, praised for its modern mimicry of the horror genre. Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 18 A horror game set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland, from the creators of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15:

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Members can save up to 20% off purchases to keep these games in their library.

Additionally, Microsoft will host an Xbox showcase on June 9, expected to unveil Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and possibly more Game Pass releases.

