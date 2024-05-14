Helldivers 2: PlayStation's New 'Reigning Champ' In Fastest-Selling Games, Beats This Iconic Title

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY has announced that “Helldivers 2” sold over 12 million copies in its first 12 weeks, making it PlayStation’s fastest-selling game ever.

During an investor call, Sony noted that the live-service shooter for PlayStation 5 and PC “far exceeded” expectations, reaching this milestone by May 5, 2024, IGN reported.

This surpasses the record previously held by “God of War Ragnarok,” which sold 11 million copies within 75 days of its release in November 2022.

“Helldivers 2” launched simultaneously on PC and PS5 with cross-play capabilities, significantly boosting its co-op PVE action. The game is described as Sony’s biggest PC hit to date, contributing “significantly” to the company's sales and profits last quarter.

Despite its $39.99 price tag, “Helldivers 2” quickly gained popularity. It initially caused server issues due to the high volume of players. It became one of the most-played games on Steam, peaking at 458,709 concurrent players. Although Sony did not release PS5 concurrent player numbers, the game’s popularity was clear.

The success of “Helldivers 2” might prompt Sony to release more multiplayer games simultaneously on PC and PS5 and consider more budget pricing, as demonstrated by the game’s success at $39.99. Upcoming titles like “Concord,” a PVP multiplayer FPS from Firewalk Studios set for release in 2024, might follow this model.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt expressed his amazement on Twitter, stating: "It's crazy to think that there are more Helldivers than there are Swedes."

The developer plans to expand “Helldivers 2” with new content throughout 2024, including new vehicles and a third enemy faction.

