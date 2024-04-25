Garry's Mod Under Fire: Nintendo Orders Massive Content Purge

Loading... Loading...

Garry’s Mod, a popular sandbox game born from Valve’s Source software modding scene in 2006, faces a significant overhaul due to takedown notices from Nintendo ADR NTDOY.

Facepunch Studios, the developers, are forced to remove approximately 20 years’ worth of Nintendo-related content from the game.

“This is not a mistake, the takedowns came from Nintendo,” an update on Garry’s Mod’s Steam page said. “This is Nintendo's content and what they allow and don't allow is up to them.”

The sudden enforcement by Nintendo is surprising, considering Nintendo-themed content has been part of Garry’s Mod for nearly two decades, Kotaku reported.

The flexibility of the Source engine in Garry’s Mod, coupled with its popularity among gaming YouTubers in the early 2010s, contributed to its widespread appeal. However, Facepunch’s leniency regarding content moderation likely prompted Nintendo’s action.

The takedown process began a few months ago, although Facepunch only publicly acknowledged it recently.

Removing all Nintendo-related content is a daunting task, as mentioned humorously by Facepunch: “If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.”

Nintendo has a history of vigorously safeguarding its intellectual property rights. Last year, it prompted the removal of the Dolphin Emulator from Steam.

Additionally, Nintendo filed a $2.4 million lawsuit against the developers of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, resulting in the closure of other emulator projects due to apprehension about legal repercussions from Nintendo.

