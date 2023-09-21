The Nintendo Switch version of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD Mortal Kombat 1 has faced a wave of criticism, primarily directed at its subpar graphics and performance issues.

In response to these concerns, Ed Boon, the chief developer from NetherRealm, recently addressed the situation in an interview with BBC Newsbeat, assuring players that the game will undergo significant improvements.

"A number of the concerns and issues that have been raised will absolutely be addressed," said Boon. "It would have been ideal for us to have released the version that we absolutely wanted. But anything that we're finding problematic is on our list and is going to be fixed."

One of the major points of contention surrounding the Switch version of the game is its pricing, which matches that of its counterparts on more powerful consoles at $70.

While some downgrades were expected due to Nintendo ADR's NTDOY handheld hardware limitations, players have reported a multitude of issues.

These include extremely low-resolution textures, odd character models and frequent drops in frame rates, resulting in a choppy and unsatisfying gameplay experience.

However, criticism of Mortal Kombat 1 doesn't end with performance woes.

Actress Megan Fox, who plays Nitara in the game, has faced backlash for her voice acting.

Fans have expressed disappointment, describing her delivery as lacking the necessary intensity and emotion for a vampire character.

On platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, players have shared their opinions, with one user stating, "Megan Fox sounds like a voice AI," while another commented, "I didn't mind Megan Fox voicing Nitara, but OMG she sounds bad."

