EA Sports' College Football Return Marred by Potential Boycott Over Poor Compensation

Electronic Arts, Inc's EA EA Sports is set to make a highly anticipated return to the college football gaming scene after a decade-long absence.

According to Kotaku, the previous hiatus was due to disputes over player payments and likenesses. And, although these issues were supposedly resolved with the launch of "EA Sports College Football," now players are being asked to boycott the game because they're being offered a limited amount of money.

How much will the college athletes be paid? The allocated cash pool for players amounts to approximately $5 million, which translates to a payout of just $500 per player (with no royalties).

In dialogue with On3, Justin Falcinelli, vice president of the College Football Players Association (CFBPA), called upon players to reject the proposed deal. Falcinelli highlights the striking disparity between the immense anticipation surrounding the game and the underwhelming financial compensation being offered.

“All current players should boycott this deal. It is an opt-in deal, and they should not opt into it. It is just a ridiculously low amount of money. Given the context and the hype that surrounds this game," Falcinelli said.

Moreover, the CFBPA's vice president revealed that NFL players are getting paid $28,000 for appearing in "Madden" this year.

He added: "I think that is a huge milestone. But as soon as you get below the surface, it’s a bad deal. It’s another one of those things that seem to be the pattern in college football. Like, ‘Oh, there’s one thing that’s happening that sounds great.’ But then you dig into it, and you’re like, ‘Alright, maybe a step in the right direction, but it’s still just exploiting the players.'"

