Blood, Guts And Glory: 'Dead Island 2' Sells Over 1 Million Copies In 3 Days

"Dead Island 2," the highly anticipated action role-playing video game from Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios, has sold over 1 million units in just three days since its release, the companies owned by the Swedish Embracer Group THQQF announced in a press release.

The game, which is known for its zombie-slaying adventure and blood-filled gameplay, has garnered a significant following.

See Also: Microsoft Reportedly Discontent With Xbox Performance, Says Gaming Journalist: What's Going On?

“Dead Island 2 has won fans from around the world with countless players snapping up a copy of the drop-dead gore-geous game in the first 72 hours,” Deep Silver said in the Monday statement.

In addition to the impressive sales figures, the in-game statistics show that players have already slayed 1.1 billion zombies, hacked off 756 million zombie limbs and sliced 45 million zombies in half.

Players have also spent a combined total of 11 million hours with the game and collectively died 28 million times so far.

"Dead Island 2" is available on various platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Read Next: Resident Evil 4 Remake Tops U.S. Sales Charts in March: What Popular Games Trailed It?

Image credits: Rokas Tenys and Onk Drop on Shutterstock.