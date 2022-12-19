Riot Updates Scheduling Strategy For LoL, Valorant; Location Of Next LoL Worlds Leaked

Heading into 2023, Tencent’s TCEHY Riot Games has announced it will change its broadcast scheduling strategy. Why? In order to improve the fan's experience and reduce the overlap between eSport matches.

In the announcement published on LoL Esports, Riot declared that its main objectives were to match the schedules with viewer preferences and to present the fans with new opportunities to explore formats and fresh content.

Also, with the updated schedule, Riot plans to “simplify the process” for the audience. “Research shows that the average person makes 35,000 decisions a day, and deciding what match to watch shouldn’t be one of them. By scheduling our games right, you only have to choose ‘to watch’, not ‘what to watch’,” the company stated on its official web page.

Furthermore, research conducted by Riot showed that 45% of the viewers reported “exhaustion” after watching a full day of LoL Esports and that the demand for game content is split evenly between weekdays and weekends. Thus, the schedule was changed to broadcast events during the entire week.

Here’s The Full Schedule For LoL And Valorant In 2023:

LOL ESPORTS

LEC: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday starting at 6:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. PT)

LCK: Weekdays starting at 7:30 PM KST (2:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CET) & Weekends starting at 3:00 p.m. KST (10:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. CET)

LPL: Monday-Friday starting at 5:00 p.m. CST (1:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CET) and Saturday & Sunday starting at 3:00 p.m. CST (11:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 a.m. CET)

CBLoL: Saturday, Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m. BRT (8:00 a.m. PT/5:00 p.m. CET)

VALORANT

VCT Americas: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday starting at 12:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. CET)

VCT EMEA: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 6:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. PT)

VCT Pacific: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday starting at 6:00 p.m. KST (1:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CET)

Where Will The Next LoL Worlds Take Place?

The location of the next League of Legends World Championship, the biggest eSports event of the year, has been apparently leaked.

As reported by Early Game, LoL Worlds 2023 will take place in South Korea for the third time.

The news was delivered by Brieuc Seeger, a reporter specializing in eSports, via his Twitter account.

Photo by Sean Do on Unsplash