Wheel Of Fortune Casino To Debut In New Jersey This Year: All You Need To Know

- BetMGM has signed an agreement with Sony Group Corp's SONY Sony Pictures Television and International Game Technology PLC IGT to launch Wheel of Fortune Casino.
- Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM was born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc GMVHY.
- The Wheel of Fortune Casino is set to become the first full brand-led online casino in North America.
- More than 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune slot games have been introduced over the last 25 years, and the online launch of Wheel of Fortune Casino represents the gaming extension for the brand.
- "Once live, Wheel of Fortune Casino will offer players the excitement of their favorite game show and real money wagering in the palm of their hand," said BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost.
- The casino will be launched first in New Jersey and will house America's Game-branded slot titles produced by IGT and other games and features.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $27.90 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
