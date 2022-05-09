BetMGM To Be Sports Betting Partner Of Houston Astros

-
- BetMGM, has been named as the exclusive Sports Betting Partner of the Houston Astros. BetMGM is a sports betting and gaming entertainment company born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc GMVHY.
- The move marks BetMGM’s entry into Texas. Under the agreement, BetMGM signage will be prominently featured at Minute Maid Park.
- Astros fans will have the opportunity to participate in various experiences, including throwing out the first pitch, on-field access to batting practice, and VIP getaways for away games.
- BetMGM and the Astros also will team up to offer special betting promotions for BetMGM customers in Louisiana.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 6.60% at $35.78 on the last check Monday.
