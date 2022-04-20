Champion Gaming Adds Major League Baseball To The Expanding Portfolio Of Its EdjSports Capabilities

Image sourced from Unsplash

Champion Gaming Group Inc. WAGR announced that it has added Major League Baseball to its EdjSports.com. EdjSports, Champion Gaming’s premier sports intelligence subsidiary, empowers smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and custom software solutions for sports wagerers and fantasy players.

As the 2022 MLB regular season gets into the swing and players step up to the plate, baseball fans, broadcasters and bettors can find all the data they need, including win probability, expected odds for the day’s games, team news and in-depth game analysis at Edjsports.com.

“The addition of MLB to EdjSports.com is another key piece in our drive to become the premiere destination for all sports content, data and analytics,” said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. “With spring bringing us baseball, golf and soon-to-come playoff hockey and basketball, EdjSports.com have sports enthusiasts covered with the best companion for decision-making in fantasy leagues and betting.”

Baseball is the fifth and latest sport Champion Gaming has added to the expanding portfolio of its EdjSports capabilities. In March 2022, Champion announced basketball, hockey and golf analytics would join its flagship football products and content on the site.

For more information, visit EdjSports.com.

