Penn National's theScore Bet Inks 10-Year Gaming Partnership With Toronto Blue Jays

by

theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN , and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team have signed a ten-year exclusive partnership. theScore Bet has become the gaming partner of the Toronto Blue Jays.

, and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team have signed a ten-year exclusive partnership. theScore Bet has become the gaming partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. The move comes as Ontario recently opened its market for sports betting and iGaming to regulated private operators on April 4, 2022.

The partnership grants theScore Bet exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories, including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports.

The parties also plan to create a branded, premium, flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre.

Price Action: PENN shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $37.05 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.