Penn National's theScore Bet Inks 10-Year Gaming Partnership With Toronto Blue Jays

- theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN, and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team have signed a ten-year exclusive partnership. theScore Bet has become the gaming partner of the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The move comes as Ontario recently opened its market for sports betting and iGaming to regulated private operators on April 4, 2022.
- The partnership grants theScore Bet exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories, including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports.
- The parties also plan to create a branded, premium, flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre.
- Price Action: PENN shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $37.05 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.