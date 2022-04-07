QQQ
Penn National's theScore Bet Inks 10-Year Gaming Partnership With Toronto Blue Jays

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
  • theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming Inc PENN, and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team have signed a ten-year exclusive partnership. theScore Bet has become the gaming partner of the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • The move comes as Ontario recently opened its market for sports betting and iGaming to regulated private operators on April 4, 2022.
  • The partnership grants theScore Bet exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories, including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports.
  • The parties also plan to create a branded, premium, flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre.
  • Price Action: PENN shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $37.05 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

