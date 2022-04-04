DraftKings Expands Partnership With Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

- DraftKings Inc DKNG and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have agreed to expand their relationship to offer DraftKings online and retail sports betting in Puerto Rico.
- The move comes after Foxwoods and DraftKings launched sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut in October 2021.
- The DraftKings retail sportsbook will be located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and will open in the coming weeks.
- The space will feature a video wall, bar and dining services, two over-the-counter ticket windows, and six betting kiosks.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 9.24% at $20.82 on the last check Monday.
