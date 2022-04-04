QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

DraftKings Expands Partnership With Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read
  • DraftKings Inc DKNG and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have agreed to expand their relationship to offer DraftKings online and retail sports betting in Puerto Rico.
  • The move comes after Foxwoods and DraftKings launched sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut in October 2021.
  • The DraftKings retail sportsbook will be located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and will open in the coming weeks.
  • The space will feature a video wall, bar and dining services, two over-the-counter ticket windows, and six betting kiosks.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 9.24% at $20.82 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsSports BettingGeneral