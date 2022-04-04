DraftKings Expands Partnership With Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

by

DraftKings Inc DKNG and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have agreed to expand their relationship to offer DraftKings online and retail sports betting in Puerto Rico.

The move comes after Foxwoods and DraftKings launched sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut in October 2021.

The DraftKings retail sportsbook will be located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and will open in the coming weeks.

The space will feature a video wall, bar and dining services, two over-the-counter ticket windows, and six betting kiosks.

Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 9.24% at $20.82 on the last check Monday.

