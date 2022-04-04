Penn National Launches theScore Bet Mobile Sportsbook, Casino In Ontario

by

Penn National Gaming Inc PENN subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc, has officially launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario.

theScore Bet delivers a range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events.

The BET MODE feature allows fans to utilize theScore's deep data, stats, and content to inform their bets before placing and tracking their wagers.

"Today's launch is significant as it expands Penn National's online gaming business to a jurisdiction that is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America," said CEO Jay Snowden.

theScore Bet app is available for download anywhere in Canada, but users must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario to wager.

Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $43.13 on Monday's last check.

