Penn National Launches theScore Bet Mobile Sportsbook, Casino In Ontario

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Penn National Gaming Inc PENN subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc, has officially launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario.
  • theScore Bet delivers a range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events.
  • The BET MODE feature allows fans to utilize theScore's deep data, stats, and content to inform their bets before placing and tracking their wagers.
  • "Today's launch is significant as it expands Penn National's online gaming business to a jurisdiction that is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America," said CEO Jay Snowden.
  • theScore Bet app is available for download anywhere in Canada, but users must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario to wager.
  • Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $43.13 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsSports BettingGeneral