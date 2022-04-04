Penn National Launches theScore Bet Mobile Sportsbook, Casino In Ontario

- Penn National Gaming Inc PENN subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc, has officially launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario.
- theScore Bet delivers a range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events.
- The BET MODE feature allows fans to utilize theScore's deep data, stats, and content to inform their bets before placing and tracking their wagers.
- "Today's launch is significant as it expands Penn National's online gaming business to a jurisdiction that is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America," said CEO Jay Snowden.
- theScore Bet app is available for download anywhere in Canada, but users must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario to wager.
- Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $43.13 on Monday's last check.
