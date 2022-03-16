CHAMPION GAMING SIGNS SYNDICATION AGREEMENT WITH PLAYMAKER BRAND YARDBARKER

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Revenue Sharing Agreement Brings Champion Gaming Content to Millions of Unique Users

Louisville, Kentucky – March 16, 2022 - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) (“Champion Gaming” or the “Company”) WAGR today announced that EdjSports, LLC ("EdjSports"), Champion Gaming's premier sports intelligence subsidiary, has entered into a syndication agreement effective March 1, 2022 with Playmaker Capital Inc. PMKR brand Yardbarker, a digital media property focused on the publishing of sports and entertainment news and information. As part of the revenue-sharing agreement, Champion Gaming will provide content and video from its brands, Football Outsiders and EdjSports to Yardbarker.

Attracting over five million unique users per month and generating more than 11 million total sessions, Yardbarker delivers breaking NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL news, as well as hundreds of articles, galleries and sports quizzes daily, including its sports newsletter, The Morning Bark. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on Yardbarker.com, social media platforms and via third party syndication partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yardbarker to provide their four million users with best-in-class content and video,” said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. “Our premiere content continues to attract other sports media sites enabling us to grow our syndication revenue stream.”

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Playmaker

Playmaker Capital Inc. PMKR is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

Ken Hershman

Chief Executive Officer

T: 502.208.4088

E: info@championgaming.com

Media Relations

HPL Digital Sport

Michael Adorno

VP of Communications

T: 212.931-6143

E: madorno@hotpaperlantern.com

Investor Relations

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

T: 502.510.1505

E: ir@championgaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.