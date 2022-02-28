XR Tech Could Offer Exciting New Frontiers For Connection

Photo by Stephan Sorkin on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, fast approaching its third year, the ways in which people work, interact, and communicate have changed.

Many companies have transitioned to a work-from-home model or at least a hybrid version. Famously, in the spring of 2020, Jack Dorsey made the decision to make the option to work remotely permanent at Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Square – now Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

Fueling much of this remote work, aside from never-ending emails and Slacks, has been video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM). These platforms allowed users to see each other and simulate in-person communication. Although many people – 49% according to a report by Virtira Consulting – experience so-called Zoom fatigue, video conferencing has greatly increased the viability of a fully remote working environment.

Many companies are hoping to improve upon the model using extended reality (XR). The ability to vastly improve the fidelity to the actual experience of being in the same room could be a valuable iteration of the technology.

Chicken Waffle, a virtual reality (VR) gaming and XR experience company currently undergoing a round of crowdfunding, is one example of a company that has already created some successful XR experiences in the corporate world.

Chicken Waffle worked to create virtual conferences that aim to simulate the experience of a real conference. When attending a conference in person, the totality of the experience is meant to go beyond a simple exchange of information. Expo halls are often elaborately themed and decorated. Parties and other entertainment can be a core part of the experience.

With XR, much of that feeling can arguably be achieved.

The company hosted a virtual dance party in the metaverse with thousands of attendees that showed the sort of exciting things that can enhance remote conferences. BrainDance Nightclub is a virtual venue in which Chicken Waffle hosted a real DJ. DJ Celeste played for a crowd of real people who tuned in with their VR headsets from around the world.

Chicken Waffle CEO Finn Staber is enthusiastic about his company’s work in fusing XR and conferences.

“Our content has won several awards at major conferences, and we enjoy watching people having fun while playing our games,” Staber said. “We have built the top virtual conferences and social events across the metaverse, and we have become known as the premium content development partner in the social XR space. We strive to help others succeed and will continue providing amazing solutions for the community with the biggest conferences in the world.”

The company is undergoing a round of funding. If you are interested in learning more about Chicken Waffle, check out https://www.startengine.com/chickenwafflevr.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.