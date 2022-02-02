Is This B2B Digital Gambling Company Making Waves Across International Markets?
Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash
Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG (NASDAQ), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.
Yaniv discussed how Bragg fits into the larger marketplace as a vertically integrated, B2B gambling company.
Watch the full interview here:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bragg Partner ContentGaming General