Is This B2B Digital Gambling Company Making Waves Across International Markets?

Jacinta Sherris  
February 02, 2022 9:29am   Comments
Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG (NASDAQ), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. 

Yaniv discussed how Bragg fits into the larger marketplace as a vertically integrated, B2B gambling company. 

Watch the full interview here:

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

