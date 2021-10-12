Deviate To Win: Why Rachel Apfel Glass Abandoned A Career In Finance To Start A New Kind Of Salon

Deviate To Win is an interview series featuring executives and investors who have won in business by taking chances and doing things a little bit differently. The podcast is hosted by Jason Ader, founder and CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management, and is produced by Benzinga.

On the latest episode of Deviate To Win, SpringOwl Asset Management Founder and CEO Jason Ader spoke with Rachel Apfel Glass, founder & CEO of GLOSSLAB. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Rachel had a successful career in finance. But she always felt like something was missing from the world of manicures and pedicures. So in 2017 she set out to fill what she calls "the white space" of the industry with GLOSSLAB, a new kind of salon with a focus on hygiene and built on a membership model.

After bootstrapping her first two locations, Rachel has since raised $7 million in two separate fundraising rounds.

Among the topics Jason and Rachel discuss:

How she did market research on the down-low before launch (4:15)

Why hygiene was a point of emphasis, even before COVID (13:50)

How the first GLOSSLAB location was bootstrapped (16:20)

GLOSSLAB's key differentiator (23:12)

