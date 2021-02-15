9 Steps to Get Your Sales Page Working so You Make Crazy Amounts of Money

Check out Constant Contact.

Your sales page: The cornerstone of your business! Your sales pages sells your products. Why wouldn't you want to perfect it?

Many businesses use a sales page to sell their products. It takes so much work (especially when you're a solopreneur) to get that sales page pointed in the right direction, but once you figure out that sweet spot, whoa! Nothing stops you then!

Here's how you can get your sales page to do exactly what you intend: Sell.

What is a Sales Page?

First, what is a sales page? A sales page is a standalone page you create for one specific reason: To get sales for your product. The product or service you're selling on your page can differ, depending on your industry or niche. However, the purpose of your sales page is to get site visitors to convert to customers.

Steps to Create an Excellent Sales Page

Learn the steps you need to take to create the best sales page for your business.

Step 1: Define your exact audience.

What does your audience struggle with? What does your target need and want? Know the people you are trying to reach with your sales page, right down to the number of TV shows they watch per week.

The point is, the more you know about your audience, the better your sales page will perform. You want to get into your audience members' head so that they want to buy your product not now, but right now.

Step 2: Create your sales page with clarity in mind.

You want to have clear language throughout your sales page. You want your sales page to offer clear information, seamless language and pictures that make sense. Confused people don't buy, so don't make your audience confused. Make them understand quickly what you have to offer.

Share the benefits up front in clear, compelling language and you'll make the sale. If your sales page is superimposed on a scrambled background and your page has spelling mistakes galore, chances are that you'll offer people a swing and a miss.

Step 3: Promise a transformation.

You're not selling a product, you're selling a transformation. In other words, you don't want to include a long, bulleted list of what's involved in your product or service. You want to promise a major change that will change your clients' lives for the better.

Let's say you want to help people lose weight. Your sales page shouldn't include just a bulleted list of every nuance of your program. It should promise that your audience will lose weight and should state compelling language that promises things like "Feel comfortable in everything you wear" and "Confident with your body shape."

Don't subject your clients to an itemized list of "How to love kale" and "Spinach for breakfast." Yechh. You'll encourage people to click off your sales page faster than they can say "spinach."

Step 4: Build your conversion funnel and optimize it.

Your sales page should represent part of your overall conversion funnel, which you build with your audience in mind.

A sales funnel helps you understand where your prospects "live." In other words, it helps you understand your customers' buying decision process. A sales funnel looks just like a funnel. It's wide at the top because as prospective customers enter, they're at all different levels of the funnel. The most engaged individuals turn into buyers and (perhaps more importantly) repeat customers at the bottom of the funnel.

Components of a Great Sales Page

A sales page offers you the best way to showcase your products and services to visitors and make them want to buy and ultimately boost your bottom line.

Step 5: Your sales page must engage your audience.

Well, of course. The design must look professional, align with your brand and look so seamless that it makes people want to buy. You want to grab their attention, hold them spellbound, make them say, "Hey, that's me! I fit that profile." And more importantly, you want them to say, "I need this!"

Step 6: You must inform your audience, but don't forget to sell them on what they want.

So… I know I just talked about how you need to invoke an emotional response with your readers. However, down at the bottom, that's where you convert those buyers who need every single detail. This means that you write down the pertinent details of all that's involved in your offer — at the bottom.

But you need to grab them at the top with what they want. If they want to lose weight, your headline grabs them, then you can tell them how you'll do that far down on your sales page.

Step 7: Carefully consider your upsell.

You can start encouraging your customers to opt in for a freebie, then upsell them to the right product. Remember that you want to consider their needs, pain points and more. If your freebie aligns with your audience's very basic needs but your upsell doesn't match those needs, then your upsell might not work at all — your audience will opt in to your freebie but ignore your upsell.

Step 8: Warm up your audience.

You can "get" people with your freebie, offer them your upsell, but what about the ones who don't convert and buy your upsell?

You need to warm them up, then re-offer your upsell.

What does "warming them up" mean? Great question! It means you stay in constant contact with your audience through social media, email and more.

