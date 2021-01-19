Reasons You Need a Credit Check Service for Your Business

Check out ShareAble for Hires by Transunion.

It's a challenging time to own a small business, right?

This past year showed that small businesses weathered some incredibly challenging times, including massive downturns for lots of small businesses across the U.S. As you work to build your business, here's one more thing you can do to pilot your business success: Get a credit check service.

Why You Need a Credit Check Service for Your Small Business

You need a credit check service for your small business for a number of great reasons.

Reason 1: It gives you confidence that you're hiring good people for your business. It's about filling the right seats on the bus.

Sure, you want a record of relevant criminal behavior of all the people you're hiring, but you also want more than that. You want to know as much as you can about a job candidate's background before he or she joins your company — especially if you're hiring a high-level executive or the individual you're hiring will be handling finances at your company. Right seat, right bus.

Reason 2: You can learn great insights into your possible new hire.

You can learn a lot of credit-based information about potential employees, including their:

Financial responsibility (or lack thereof)

Financial habits so you can see how they handle money

Ability to manage money and budgets

Fiscal trustworthiness and dependability

You can also gauge the amount of risk you're taking on if you were to hire that person.

Tips for Using a Credit Check Service

When you want to get a credit check service, we recommend ShareAble by Transunion.

Tip 1: Get ShareAble.

Reasons to get ShareAble: It's convenient, easy to use and applicant results occur within minutes. You and the applicant both get regulated credit and criminal reports and compliance filters designed to comply with FCRA and state consumer reporting laws.

Tip 2: Work with a trusted brand.

With ShareAble, you get reports directly from TransUnion, an industry standard. You can ensure that match logic reports data on the correct applicant and offers superior data coverage.

Tip 3: It's easy to use.

You only pay per use and there are no hidden fees or subscriptions with ShareAble. In addition, ShareAble only works online and mobile-friendly and the background report covers nearly all jurisdictions. You'll get built-in applicant identity verification and can start screening right away.

Plus, it's fast: It's for small business owners who need accurate background checks fast.

Tip 4: Only look for the right fit.

Hiring the best people means hiring people that handle sensitive business information. Using Shareable for Hires means you'll feel confident in your new hire's ability to interact with your customers. You want to know as much as possible about your next hire — including reviewing their credit history.

What Does a Credit Check for Employment Involve?

ShareAble for Hires focuses on a comprehensive financial background check that includes the following for every individual:

Summary of active accounts and credit lines

Any debts — credit card debt, mortgage and car payments, student loans or other types of bank loans

Payment history, including late payments

Prior employment history, if available

Unpaid bills turned over to a collection agency

Credit inquiries made concerning the prospective candidate

Other Great Features and Steps to Use ShareAble

As a busy business owner, operator or employer, you need an effective, efficient and reliable employer credit check screening solution that enables you to make the right hire, right away.

Its easy-to-read format is mobile friendly.

Accessible anytime and anywhere, on a desktop or mobile device

It's accurate, detailed and reliable

Straightforward pricing delivers reliable reports and ensures a candidate-friendly process.

Push technology lets applicants send information securely through TransUnion.

Steps to use it:

All you need is your applicant's email address to get started.

Email your applicant and invite your prospective employee to accept your screening request.

The applicant logs in and fills out information and authenticates his or her identity.

Your employment credit report is available immediately.

Get Your Business Credit Score with the Right Service

You need a credit check service for your small business. The most important question you have to ask is which company you want to have help you. Get ShareAble and change your business for the better.

That's where ShareAble for Hires comes in. We help small business owners make better hiring decisions by enabling a web-based, self-service, employee background check service that delivers fast, reliable and easy-to-perform employment background checks.