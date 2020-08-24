Who's Saving The Planet? Podcast Episode 2: The Clear Cut

Discover how the minds, methods and money that fueled the explosion of innovation and disruption in silicon valley are working to build the technology, products and companies that will save the planet.

In the second episode of Who's Saving The Planet, New York-based entrepreneur Olivia Landau recalls how she met her husband, Kyle. He was running a diamond mine while she was polishing her diamond skills as a gemologist.

What came later was the company they co-founded — The Clear Cut. The custom online jeweler was born and lives entirely in the digital arena.

In this episode, co-hosts Lex Kiefhaber and Tony Noto dig into how these two launched the start-up, along with the unique customer acquisition strategy that led them to build a consumer focused company with zero marketing budget.

Olivia and Kyle also discuss why lab grown diamonds aren't the planet saving alternative they claim to be, and how they're ensuring that all the diamonds in their products are sourced from reputable sources with the minimum impact on the environment.

Stream the episode below or click here to listen via SavingThePlanetPod.com. (Original airdate — March 17, 2020)