Racial Diversity In The Freight And Venture Capital Industries (With Video)

In this episode of Fuller Speed Ahead, FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller speaks with BLCK VC Founding Board Member Earnest Sweat about the need for racial diversity in the freight and venture capital industries.

Watch

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe

Follow Us!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/