Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Fri., Mar. 20, 2020: TEVA

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) - Shares spiked nearly 4% to set a morning high around $7.17 Thursday after President Trump, during the White House's daily coronavirus task force press conference, mentioned malaria treatments have shown promise on affecting a coronavirus infection. The compound which is now being targeted by health researchers is called hydroxychloroquine and is sold by Teva (among other producers including Bayer) under the brand name Plaquenil. Trump went on to suggest the U.S. has ordered "a lot" of chloroquine. Later Thursday, Teva issued a press release disclosing it has donated 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to hospitals around the U.S. Teva shares closed Thursday's session up 7% and were up another 14% in pre-market action Friday.
 

