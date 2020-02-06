5 Self-Employment Ideas For The Restless Retiree

Retirement is a great accomplishment, a signal of professional and financial triumph.

For most people, it’s the endgame—a well-deserved reward after many years spent in the workforce. But for some, retirement can be a difficult adjustment. It can be hard to keep busy, especially after decades of having your weekday routine structured around a job.

Today, it’s not uncommon for retirees to want to work in some way after their initial retirement. Here are some self-employment ideas for the restless retiree to get back in the game.

1) Interpreter/Translator

Learning another language is a great way to keep the mind sharp. Plus, individuals who can speak multiple languages are high in demand. As the internet has allowed for the crossing of barriers, translators are needed to further break down those walls. Some certification may be required, but once completed websites like the American Translators Association can help you get work as a translator.

2) Craft Worker

For the crafty and creative out there, why not use retirement as an opportunity to turn your passions into a business. And thanks to platforms like Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), it’s never been easier to sell your work, whether your thing is making custom stationery, handmade soaps, articles of clothing, or something else.

3) Instructor/Educator

There are ample opportunities for people looking to work part-time as educators. And due to their easy time commitments, these jobs are great for retirees looking to keep busy and interact with groups of people on a regular basis. To name a few such opportunities: teaching religious school classes, English as a second language, standardized test prep, or U.S. citizenship education.

4) Driver

If being on the road is your thing, consider driving for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Via, or another ridesharing service. The make-your-own-hours nature of these jobs is great for retirees who want to work when they please without a set schedule.

5) Real Estate Agent

This particular employment option is perfect for the individual who enjoys meeting and talking to others. Selling real estate does require a license but it also offers an opportunity to make a relatively good side income.

Being self-employed is a great way to earn some side money and keep busy. But it also means keeping track of your own income and expenses for tax purposes. For those retirees who file their own taxes, AARP Foundation has created AARP Foundation Self-Saver which does all the hard work for you. This tool (made specifically for the self-employed) provides a tax calculator, automated withholdings on 1099 income, expense itemization, and quarterly filings to the IRS.

There are a lot of self-employment options for retirees out there—these are just a few suggestions. Some you can roll right into, others may require some prior education. It’s all about finding the one that best suits you in your golden years.



