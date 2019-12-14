Instadollars: 10 Celebrities Who Earn The Most Money With Instagram

Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram is the No. 1 photo and video-sharing app in the world. With over 120 million monthly active users in the U.S. alone, Instagram’s free-to-use model gives advertisers ample opportunity to reach their target audiences.

It's not surprising that celebrities are taking advantage of sponsored content opportunities with their Instagram stories and posts.

In order to find out who is earning the most from their Instagram profiles, Benzinga has analyzed social media data provided by Statista.

So who are the celebrity influencers earning the most from their likeness on Instagram in 2019?

You Can’t Keep Up With The Kardashians

Depending on your awareness of reality television, the shock from the 2019 list might be that three of the four females come from the same family: the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have a combined Instagram reach of 372.9 million followers.

The family stars in E! Television’s reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The show debuted in 2007 and is in its 17th season on air.

Collectively, the Kardashian-Jenner family earn an average annual income of $20.9 million from posting sponsored content to their Instagram profiles.

Actress and songwriter Selena Gomez, 27, earns an average annual income of $8 million from her Instagram profile. Selena Gomez is the fifth highest-earning celebrity on Instagram.

Gym Class Heroes

No pain, no gain: all six males in the top 10 Instagram earners are athletes. More specifically, all are world-renowned soccer players.

Cristiano Ronaldo is earning more money than anyone in the world from Instagram. He earns an average annual income of $47.8 million annually from the platform.

In fact, Ronaldo earns more money from posting on Instagram than he does playing soccer. The Juventus Forward earns 31 million euros ($34.4 million) per season through his contract with the Series A squad.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi pulls in $23.3 million yearly from Instagram.

Unlike Ronaldo, the Argentinian does actually earn more on the field than on Instagram. Messi's La Liga contract earns him $35.8 million per season.

Instagram Earnings Ranked

The following is a table of the celebrities earning the most money on Instagram in 2019.

Celebrity Instagram Account Average Annual Income From Instagram (in millions of USD) Total Instagram Followers (in millions of followers, as of December 2019) Cristiano Ronaldo @cristiano 47.8 192.4 Lionel Messi @leomessi 23.3 138.1 Kendall Jenner @kendalljenner 15.9 119.5 David Beckham @davidbeckham 10.7 59.6 Selena Gomez @selenagomez 8 163 Neymar Jr. @neymarjr 7.2 129.7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic @iamzlatan ibrahimovic 4.0 39.7 Kylie Jenner @kyliejenner 3.8 152 Ronaldinho @ronaldinho 2.6 49.9 Khloe Kardashian @khloekardashian 1.2 101.4

Screenshot via hotrock pictures.