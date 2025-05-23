May 23, 2025 2:54 AM 2 min read

Marvel Delays Robert Downey Jr. Starrer 'Avengers: Doomsday' And 'Secret Wars' To December 2026, But Disney Has A Summer Blockbuster In Store

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Marvel Studios has delayed the theatrical release of "Avengers: Doomsday" from May 1, 2026, to Dec. 18, 2026, while "Avengers: Secret Wars" will now debut on Dec. 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.

What Happened: In their place, Disney will release "The Devil Wears Prada 2" on May 1, 2026, maintaining its hold on the coveted early summer blockbuster window, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Downey Jr. is confirmed to return in Avengers, but Chris Evans (Captain America) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) were notably absent from the initial cast reveal during a March livestream.

However, Evans is expected to appear in at least one of the two films, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, it was reported that Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" earned $76 million at the domestic openings from 4,330 theaters and brought in an additional $86.1 million internationally.

In February, it was reported that "Captain America: Brave New World" pulled in $100 million at the domestic box office and $92.4 million overseas, bringing its global total to $192.4 million over the President's Day holiday weekend.

During Disney's second-quarter 2025 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said that Marvel Studios had overextended itself by creating too much content for streaming. He acknowledged that the studio's intense focus on Disney+ led to creative strain and a decline in content quality.

Price Action: Disney shares edged down 0.08% in after-hours trading, closing at $111.04 at the time of writing, after rising 0.61% during regular trading hours on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

