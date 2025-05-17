Trump Takes Aim at Taylor Swift: 'No Longer Hot' — Slams 'Washed Up' Bruce Springsteen

In a social media outburst this week, President Donald Trump targeted music icons Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, as well as the Supreme Court.

What Happened: Upon returning from a four-day Middle East journey, Trump immediately took to Truth Social to air his grievances. Swift and Springsteen, both of whom have been outspoken critics of the president, were his first targets.

Springsteen had earlier voiced his disapproval of the Trump administration during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 14. Trump retaliated by labeling the musician as “overrated” and hinted at potential consequences upon Springsteen’s return to the U.S.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said in the post.

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just ‘standard fare.’ Then we'll all see how it goes for him!” he further added in that post.

Swift also found herself in the crosshairs of Trump’s wrath. The president had previously expressed his distaste for the singer after she endorsed his political rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential race.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’" Trump said in another post.

Trump also voiced his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court, which had previously thwarted his administration’s attempt to use a 1798 wartime law to deport a group of Venezuelan immigrants. The president described the ruling as a “bad and dangerous day for America.”

Why It Matters: This recent outburst from Trump is indicative of the escalating tension between the president and his critics. The targeting of high-profile figures such as Swift and Springsteen, who have large followings and significant influence, suggests an increasingly combative approach from the president.

His criticism of the Supreme Court also underscores the ongoing conflict between the executive and judicial branches of government.

This incident further highlights the polarized political climate and raises questions about the potential implications for future policy and legislation.

