Warren Buffett Autographed Books To Help Charity: Here's How You Can Get Legendary Investor's Signature

Warren Buffett is considered a hero, mentor and investing legend to many people over the years. An autograph from the legendary investor is a coveted keepsake for many and some are up for sale soon.

What Happened: Continuing his philanthropic work, Buffett is donating proceeds from a book to a homeless shelter in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Stephen Center is receiving proceeds from "60 Years of Berkshire Hathaway," a book that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK, the conglomerate that Buffett famously runs.

The book includes photos, quotes and stories from Buffett and the late Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, according to Observer.

Buffett previously highlighted the Stephen Center in his annual letter to shareholders this year. The nonprofit saw a boost in phone calls, website visitors and social media followers after Buffett's mention.

"Let's face it: this kind of opportunity, particularly from this kind of person, doesn't happen often," Stephen Center CEO Chris Knauf told Observer.

The nonprofit helps provide emergency shelter services, addiction recovery and affordable housing units, according to the report.



You may not be a billionaire like Warren Buffett, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Book Sales and Autographs: According to the report, around 5,000 copies of the book are available to purchase at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting happening on May 2 and May 3.

There are 18 copies of the book signed by Buffett and former Berkshire employee and the book's curator Carrie Sova.

The autographed copies of the book are being offered exclusively to shareholders who donate $5,000 or more to the Stephen Center.

Buffett is matching all donations made by shareholders to the Stephen Center dollar-for-dollar.

Earlier this month, the first eight signed copies of the book were sold via auction on the nonprofit's website. Each of the copies sold for more than $5,000, with bids of $2,000 to $100,000. The auction of the first eight books raised $630,000 for the shelter when counting bids and Buffett's matched donations.

The remaining 10 signed copies of the book will be auctioned at the Stephen Center's booth at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting. Given the fact that there will be thousands of Buffett fans in attendance, the books could go for a higher amount than the first eight copies sold.

Read Next:

Photo: Photo Agency / Shutterstock