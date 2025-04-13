April 13, 2025 1:20 PM 1 min read

Bill Gates Bought a $645 Million Superyacht and Never Used It — Now It's for Sale

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is reportedly planning to sell his unused $645 million hydrogen-powered superyacht to a former NHL goalie turned billionaire.

What Happened: Gates has never utilized his eco-friendly superyacht, “Breakthrough”. The 390-foot vessel, constructed by Dutch shipbuilder Feadship in 2021, holds the distinction of being the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht. It features lavish amenities including two large bedrooms, an infinity pool, a helipad, a spa, and a gym.

Known as Project 821, the superyacht is powered by two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks that run on liquid hydrogen, emitting only water. Although Gates never publicly confirmed his ownership, it’s widely believed that he commissioned the vessel, reports Luxury Launches.

As per the outlet, Gates is now prepared to sell the superyacht. The potential buyer is Patrick Dovigi, the Canadian billionaire and CEO of Green For Life Environmental. Dovigi, a former NHL goalie, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion and is the 97th richest person in Canada.

Also Read: Bill Gates Says This Simple Trait Is the Secret to His Success

Jamie Edmiston, CEO of Edmiston, has hailed Breakthrough as a game changer for superyacht standards, describing it as “the most extraordinary yacht ever built”.

Why It Matters: If the sale is successful, it would represent another significant business transaction for Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $101.2 billion, according to Forbes. 

The sale also highlights the growing interest in eco-friendly luxury vessels, with Breakthrough’s hydrogen-powered system setting a new standard in the superyacht industry.

This move could potentially inspire other high-net-worth individuals to invest in environmentally-friendly luxury vessels, further pushing the industry towards sustainability.

Read Next

Bill Gates: ‘I Would Probably Be Diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum’ if Growing Up Today

Image via Shutterstock

MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$388.051.76%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.98
Growth
64.71
Quality
39.85
Value
13.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Who will drive demand for eco-friendly yachts?
How might superyacht manufacturers benefit from this sale?
Is there potential for hydrogen technology investments?
What impact will this have on luxury goods markets?
Could this lead to a rise in sustainable luxury brands?
Which investors are focused on eco-conscious industries?
How will the sale influence environmental regulations in yachting?
Are there opportunities in green technologies for marine applications?
Which shipbuilders might capitalize on this trend?
Will other billionaires follow suit in eco-investments?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EntertainmentNewsTop StoriesBill Gatessuperyacht

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved