Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is reportedly planning to sell his unused $645 million hydrogen-powered superyacht to a former NHL goalie turned billionaire.

What Happened: Gates has never utilized his eco-friendly superyacht, “Breakthrough”. The 390-foot vessel, constructed by Dutch shipbuilder Feadship in 2021, holds the distinction of being the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht. It features lavish amenities including two large bedrooms, an infinity pool, a helipad, a spa, and a gym.

Known as Project 821, the superyacht is powered by two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks that run on liquid hydrogen, emitting only water. Although Gates never publicly confirmed his ownership, it’s widely believed that he commissioned the vessel, reports Luxury Launches.

As per the outlet, Gates is now prepared to sell the superyacht. The potential buyer is Patrick Dovigi, the Canadian billionaire and CEO of Green For Life Environmental. Dovigi, a former NHL goalie, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion and is the 97th richest person in Canada.

Jamie Edmiston, CEO of Edmiston, has hailed Breakthrough as a game changer for superyacht standards, describing it as “the most extraordinary yacht ever built”.

Why It Matters: If the sale is successful, it would represent another significant business transaction for Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $101.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The sale also highlights the growing interest in eco-friendly luxury vessels, with Breakthrough’s hydrogen-powered system setting a new standard in the superyacht industry.

This move could potentially inspire other high-net-worth individuals to invest in environmentally-friendly luxury vessels, further pushing the industry towards sustainability.

