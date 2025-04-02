Val Kilmer, Legendary Actor Who Played 'Iceman' In Tom Cruise-Starrer 'Top Gun' Dies At 65

On Tuesday, Val Kilmer, the legendary actor known for his role as Iceman in the Tom Cruise-starrer blockbuster film "Top Gun," passed away at the age of 65.

What Happened: Kilmer, whose career spanned over four decades, died after a battle with pneumonia, reported Associated Press, citing his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

Kilmer's health had been in decline since he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, which led to a tracheotomy that altered his voice.

Despite his health struggles, Kilmer made a powerful return to the screen in 2022 with "Top Gun: Maverick," reprising his iconic role as Iceman.

Kilmer's film career included a wide variety of roles, from the brooding Batman in "Batman Forever" to the legendary Doc Holliday in "Tombstone."

People around the world, including Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Rotten Tomatoes, Top Gun's official X handle, and many others, are flocking to social media and paying tribute to him.

Go well Van Kilmer.



Val Kilmer Dead: 'Top Gun,' 'Doors,' 'Tombstone,' 'Batman' Actor Was 65 https://t.co/JWgeURB9VL — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 2, 2025

Val Kilmer, best known for his roles in The Doors, Batman Forever, Top Gun, and Heat, has sadly passed away. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/hEYMcM98Wc — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 2, 2025

Val Kilmer's performance in Heat will undoubtedly stand the test of time. For all the outstanding roles Kilmer delivered, this is Kilmer at his best- holding his own with De Niro. We just lost a legend. pic.twitter.com/4WtAfHi1NT — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 2, 2025

Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman. pic.twitter.com/a3jQ8ENma9 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) April 2, 2025

Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown on Shutterstock.com

