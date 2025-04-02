Val Kilmer, Legendary Actor Who Played 'Iceman' In Tom Cruise-Starrer 'Top Gun' Dies At 65

On Tuesday, Val Kilmer, the legendary actor known for his role as Iceman in the Tom Cruise-starrer blockbuster film "Top Gun," passed away at the age of 65.
What Happened: Kilmer, whose career spanned over four decades, died after a battle with pneumonia, reported Associated Press, citing his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.
Kilmer's health had been in decline since he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, which led to a tracheotomy that altered his voice.
Despite his health struggles, Kilmer made a powerful return to the screen in 2022 with "Top Gun: Maverick," reprising his iconic role as Iceman.
Kilmer's film career included a wide variety of roles, from the brooding Batman in "Batman Forever" to the legendary Doc Holliday in "Tombstone."
People around the world, including Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Rotten Tomatoes, Top Gun's official X handle, and many others, are flocking to social media and paying tribute to him.
Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown on Shutterstock.com
