Jeff Bezos Italian Wedding Guest List And Plans: Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey Get Reported Invites

Jeff Bezos has been engaged to Lauren Sanchez since May 2023 and just like his star-studded engagement party, his wedding will include many notable VIPs across media, business and politics.

What Happened: Bezos and Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice, Italy this summer, likely months after Sanchez goes to space aboard a Blue Origin spaceflight from Bezos space company.

Invitations for the wedding have been sent out for the highly anticipated wedding and Daily Mail has revealed many of the guest invited. Here are several of the guests who have been invited according to the report:

Oprah Winfrey

Gayle King

Leonardo DiCaprio

Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom

Brian Glazer

Barbra Streisand

Jewel

Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner

President Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss

Bill Gates

Barry Diller

Diane von Furstenberg

Given the invitation of Trump and several members of his family, it will be interesting to see if the president comments on whether or not he will attend.

Wedding Plans: While nothing has been confirmed by Bezos or Sanchez, the Daily Mail is starting to release reported details for the Venice wedding set for this summer.

The report comes after Bezos previously shut down rumors of the wedding costing $600 million.

There were previous reports that the couple would get married on the $500 million superyacht Koru off the coast of Italy. The superyacht was where Bezos proposed and where they hosted their engagement party.

The Daily Mail reports that the superyacht could be used for the wedding, but is most likely being "involved" in the wedding as a taxi to the venue or other wedding events. With a cost of $500 million and annual costs of $25 million to maintain the superyacht, it might make sense to have the Koru involved in some shape for the wedding.

While no date has been announced, a report said that two of Venice's premier hotels, the Gritti Palace and Aman Venice, are fully booked from June 26 to June 29. Rooms at those hotels cost an average of $3,200 per night.

"The wedding is poised to be a defining social event of 2025, not only for the couple but for Venice itself," a source said.

The couple have frequently visited Venice during their relationship, making the wedding location a nod to their time together.

Bezos and Sanchez began dating in 2019, but were not seen in public together for some time after their respective divorces were finalized.

