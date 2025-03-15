March 15, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

Grimes Slams Elon Musk for Putting Their Children in Spotlight: 'I've Tried Begging Public And My Kids' Dad To Keep Them Offline'

Canadian musician Grimes has openly expressed her disapproval of Elon Musk for publicly displaying their four-year-old son.

What Happened: Grimes voiced her discontent with Musk’s actions. In a post on X, she criticized Musk for his public display involving their child.

“I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse. I follow you here I’ve seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day. It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this,” she wrote in the post.

Grimes was responding to a post on X, when a user questioned what she was doing to safeguard her children from misinformation.

