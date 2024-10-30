Elon Musk Want His 11 Kids, Their Mothers To Live In Secret Compound He Bought, New Report Says

Billionaire Elon Musk previously sold all his homes so he could live a more minimalistic life, moving to Texas to be closer to his many business operations there.

Musk is now looking to build a secret compound for his kids and their mothers, according to a new report.

What Happened: Musk has fathered 12 children with three different women and his new plans could be to have his children live close to each other to maximize his time with them as he remains a busy man running several companies.

Musk has bought several properties near each other in the Austin, Texas, area, according to a report from the New York Times.

Included in the properties is a 14,400-square-foot home that could be the centerpiece of a planned family compound. Behind the larger property is a smaller six-bedroom mansion.

Musk spent $35 million for the two properties according to the report. The billionaire stays at a third mansion, which he can reach in a short 10-minute walk.

Shivon Zilis, who is an executive at Musk's Neuralink, moved into one of the houses with her children, according to the report. Musk and Zilis have three children together, twins Strider and Azure born in November 2021, and a child born in 2024, whose name has not been revealed.

While one mother of some of Musk's kids is supportive of the idea, another hasn't been supportive. Claire Boucher, better known as musician Grimes, is in a legal fight with Musk currently. Musk and Grimes have three children together.

Musk's first wife Justine Musk is the other mother of his children and the report did not say if she was receptive to the idea of a family compound. Musk and his first wife had six children together, with five living and one having previously passed away at the age of 10 months.

One of the five living children with his first wife is transgender and changed her legal name, distancing herself from her father.

Operations for Tesla, SpaceX and X can all be found in Texas, where Musk now spends a good portion of his time.

You may not be a billionaire like Elon Musk, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: Musk's real estate purchases come as he has for years talked about declining birthrates and encouraged people to have as many children as possible to save humankind.

"It should be considered a national emergency to have kids," Musk said previously in June 2024.

Musk is supportive of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which was used for several of his children. The billionaire has also volunteered donating sperm to at least one person to father more children, according to the report.

The real estate dealings of Musk have drawn increased interest from the press and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) previously.

Musk was reported building a secret glass house several years ago, which he denied. The DOJ launched an investigation into whether the house was using resources from Tesla.

Around the same time of the investigation, Musk was said to begin touring Austin looking for homes and later lived in a 6,900-square-foot house in the area with Boucher. The billionaire got the idea of buying more property near that home to start the family compound.

Musk is currently the richest person in the world worth an estimated $270 billion by Bloomberg.

Read Next:

Photo: Elon Musk and Grimes (Claire Boucher), Photo by Sky Cinema on Shutterstock