EXCLUSIVE: How Top Athletes Like Donovan Edwards Build Their Brands Beyond Sports

Loading... Loading...

In Detroit, alongside the NFL Draft, Benzinga’s 2024 Draft event hosted a panel titled “On Champions Mindsets” with Jared Wangler, a former athlete turned CEO. Wangler guided the conversation with Donovan Edwards, a standout running back from the University of Michigan, who explored his career from athletics to business.

Transforming Athletic Success into Business Strategies

The panel commenced with Wangler, who shed light on how modern athletes navigate their careers beyond traditional success metrics, such as game wins.

“Gone are the days when scoreboard victories defined success. Today, it’s also about how you build and manage your brand outside the stadium,” Wangler stated, emphasizing the broader scope of modern athletic careers.

Donovan Edwards, fresh from leading Michigan to a championship victory, shared his insights on what it means to maintain a champion’s mindset amidst evolving challenges.

“Facing adversity head-on and lifting those around you to do the same, that’s what being a true champion is about,” Edwards remarked, connecting the concept of resilience in sports to broader life and business challenges.

The Impact of NIL on Collegiate Athletics

The discussion explored the effects of the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) guidelines on athletes. Edwards highlighted the necessity of a strong support system to navigate these new opportunities effectively.

“Navigating the NIL landscape requires more than just athletic skill — it demands a reliable team for legal, financial, and marketing guidance to truly succeed,” he explained.

This shift has prompted athletes to adopt more sophisticated personal branding and business practices.

Loading... Loading...

Prepping for a Promising Future

Reflecting on his journey and looking forward to his senior year, Edwards offered guidance to younger athletes and peers.

“When adversity strikes, it reveals your true character. It’s about not just facing challenges but using them as stepping stones to forge a path for others to follow,” he shared, stressing the importance of leadership and legacy in sports.

Edwards also delved into the strategic aspects of managing a brand in the NIL era, from selecting the right team to support personal and professional growth to handling the financial nuances of newfound income streams.

Fostering a Legacy of Leadership

As the panel concluded, Edwards expressed anticipation and a sense of responsibility, focusing on his upcoming final year with Michigan and the legacy he hopes to establish.

“This year is about cementing a culture of excellence and preparing the next wave of leaders,” he concluded, underscoring the ongoing commitment to nurturing a championship culture both on and off the field.

Photo by Dustin Blitchok