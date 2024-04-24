Elon Musk Says Morgan Freeman Is 'Awesome' After American Actor Says He's A Huge Fan Of Tesla CEO: 'What He's Done, Nobody Else Has Ever Done'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk reacted to Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman‘s 2016 admiration, calling the actor “amazing” and expressing his own admiration for the Hollywood legend.

What Happened: A 2016 video of Freeman expressing his admiration for Musk recently surfaced on X, formerly Twitter. This drew Musk's attention, who reposted it and praised Freeman.

In the video, Freeman, a self-proclaimed “huge fan” of Musk, praised the tech billionaire's innovative ideas and technological advancements, including the SpaceX's reusable rocket ship

Musk, in response, shared the clip on his X account, captioning it “Morgan Freeman is awesome.”

Users echoed Musk’s sentiments in the comments, with one user praising Freeman’s “forward-looking mindset” and another commending his “down-to-earth common sense.”

Others lauded Freeman for his authenticity and humility, with one user describing him as “definitely a gem.”

One user pointed out Freeman’s positive impact on his local community.

Why It Matters: Musk has often been criticized for his decisions recently, especially after his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

For instance, when actor James Wood called Musk a "greedy capitalist," the tech billionaire snapped back at him, saying "Delete your account."

Several Hollywood actors, singers, and personalities have criticized Musk after his Twitter acquisition, with some saying they will quit the social media platform.

Musk has also had a long-winded back-and-forth with author Stephen King over the latter's opinions about the Tesla CEO.

