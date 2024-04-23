What's Going On With Netflix Shares?

Loading... Loading...

Netflix Inc NFLX shares were trading up 4.17% to $577.75 at market close Tuesday as the stock rebounds after its recent earnings report.

The company last week reported a strong first quarter with revenue reaching $9.37 billion, up by 14.8% compared to the previous year, surpassing analyst expectations. Earnings per share stood at $5.28, beating estimates of $4.51.

The streaming giant added 9.33 million paid subscribers, totaling 269.60 million, marking a 16.0% increase from the previous year. These figures exceeded the company’s own forecasts…Read More

Wall Street analysts viewed Netflix on the whole as an Outperform, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Macquarie’s Tim Nollen was the most optimistic, expecting a 45.12% rise in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, a person can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another.

In the past three months, Netflix rose 4.49%, which indicated opinion improved on the business and how attractive it was to own based on either its stock price or underlying fundamentals, such as revenue, which rose 14.8% over the past year.

Netflix has a 52-week high of $639 and a 52-week low of $315.62.

