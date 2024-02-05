Loading... Loading...

Record-breaking musician Taylor Swift has had an eventful few years with a concert film, award wins, and a record-breaking tour that saw soaring demand for tickets.

The singer could be telling fans, "you need to calm down," if a new trademark filed comes to fruition.

What Happened: Swift was one of the most talked about celebrities of 2023 and continues to trend in the news thanks to Grammy Award wins, a romance with an NFL star, and a record-breaking concert film.

Demand for tickets on Swift's "The Eras Tour" broke records and saw the website of Live Nation Entertainment LYV owned Ticketmaster struggle to keep up.

Fans of Swift could break more ticket records in the future if a festival of fans of the musician comes to fruition, especially with the singer in attendance.

Swift recently filed for trademarks for "Taylor-Con," with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law. The tweet from Gerben saw over 1.6 million views, with many Swift fans sharing the news and eagerly speculating and anticipating what a Swift-themed festival could look like.

According to Gerben, the trademark covers "a meet-up for fans," "educational programs" and "arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting social entertainment events."

Benzinga reached out to Swift's team for comment on the trademark filing but did not hear back.

Why It's Important: The trademark filing is in the early stages and could just be an exploration. However, it's easy to imagine that a festival geared toward Swift fans could be a hit, given the demand for her concert tickets.

If the event is only a one-time, one-location event, records could be set for ticket demand and pre-sales. Or, the filing could suggest several different festivals in more than one location, which would still likely generate strong demand.

Swift's record-breaking "The Eras Tour" has witnessed fans becoming security guards to make sure they get to attend concerts and dads of Swift fans shelling out thousands of dollars on tickets.

Released with the help of AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC, the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film broke records in theaters and has grossed $180.8 million domestically and $261.7 million worldwide.

Last year, several fan-themed cruise packages for Swift fans were announced. The cruises won't have Swift in attendance, but have events and itineraries planned around the popular singer.

A fan-led cruise on the Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL owned Allure of the Seas has a cruise going out of Miami on Oct. 21, 2024. The date coincides with Swift's performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Oct. 20. The cruise was organized by three travel agents working with Royal Caribbean.

Travel agents told CNBC that demand for the Swift-themed cruise was high and not everyone would be able to attend. A block of 50 rooms was designated for the Swift events. The agents said they had 199 rooms blocked with the potential for more given a strong waitlist.

The Royal Caribbean-owned Navigator of the Seas also announced that it would take part in two Swift-themed cruises in 2024.

"From selecting cabins and booking pre-post cruise hotels, to planning dance parties, friendship bracelet making and other fun activities, we handle the details so you can focus on the fun," the company behind the Navigator of the Seas cruises said. "Our curated activities will celebrate all things Taylor, and there's even a special surprise in store!"

Strong demand for Swift's concerts and subsequent “Eras” film in theaters plus themed cruises shows that there could be ample fan demand for a festival.

