Awe-Inspiring Midcentury Home In Long Island Hits The Market At $8.5M, Featuring A View That 'Stops People In Their Tracks

A midcentury home in Cove Neck, N.Y., known for its striking views of Long Island Sound, is on the market for the first time in 45 years, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Architectural Marvel

Designed by the late local architect John W. Stedman in 1955 for Peter Luce, son of media magnate Henry Luce, and his wife, Margaret Luce, the house is a series of triangles, built to emphasize the vistas from its cliff-top location. The 6,000 square feet property is listed for $8.5 million with Kathryn K. Zoller of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Unique Features

The 8-acre property boasts about 700 feet of beachfront, a pool, pool house, and a three-car garage hidden in a hillside. The house has a “ship-like quality,” with prow-like decks, built-in furniture, and ample storage. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is geometrically unusual, with glass providing expansive views in all directions.

"No matter how many times I would walk around that bend into the living room it always took my breath away," said Daniel Leon, who built a home for his own family on a portion of his parents' land in the 1990s.

"It's something I never get used to. It literally stops people in their tracks when they walk in."

Historical Significance

The house has seen visits from notable personalities like Henry Luce, the playwright and diplomat Clare Boothe Luce, and the actor William Hurt. The current owners, Thomas and Linda Leon, purchased the home in 1978 for $800,000. The Leons split their time between Cove Neck, San Francisco, and a ranch in Montana.

