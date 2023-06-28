Candy Chaos: Man Arrested For Throwing Skittles At Restaurant Patrons

A Minnesota man, identified as Tristan Stetina, has been arrested for allegedly throwing Skittles at patrons and servers in a restaurant, the New York Post reports.

Unusual Assault

Stetina, 19, reportedly burst into the restaurant and started throwing Skittles at employees and customers. The police found Skittles scattered all over the ground and a bag of Skittles near the garbage.

Identifying the Suspect

The suspect was identified by a victim who described him as having a heart-shaped tattoo under his eye. When officers located Stetina at another business and tried to arrest him, he allegedly resisted.

Charges and Potential Sentence

Stetina is facing charges of misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and resisting police. If convicted, he could face more than a year in jail.