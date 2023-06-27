Behold, Scooter Is Crowned World's Ugliest Dog

In a celebration of unconventional beauty, a dog named Scooter was crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog on Friday in Petaluma, CBS News reports.

Scooter’s Triumph

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested, won the judges over with his “uniqueness and charm,” despite his deformed hind legs, sparse hair, lolling tongue, and ratlike tail. The competition, part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, promotes dog adoption and highlights extraordinary dogs that have overcome adversity.

From Near Euthanasia to Victory

Shortly after his birth, Scooter’s breeder intended to have him euthanized due to his deformities. However, Scooter defied the odds, and with the aid of a cart, he can walk. His victory in the contest earned him a $1500 prize and a trophy.

“I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest,” said Scooter’s owner, Linda Elmquist. “Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination.”

Celebrating Resilience and Beauty

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest is a unique event that celebrates the extraordinary resilience and beauty found within these special dogs. “Each contestant has a remarkable story to tell, and they serve as a testament to the power of love, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of these incredible animals,” said Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair.