'Real Housewives' Star Jackie Goldschneider Rejects Ozempic Weight Loss Drug: 'I'll Be The Last (Wo)man Standing'

Jackie Goldschneider, star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” said she will not be joining her fellow housewives in using the diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug Ozempic.

What Happened: Goldschneider made her stance clear on Saturday, commenting on a Page Six Instagram post about Emily Simpson, a fellow Bravolebrity, looking slimmer recently. Fans have accused Simpson and other “Housewives” stars of using Ozempic for weight loss, a claim that Goldschneider has firmly denied for herself, Page Six reports.

"I'll be the last (wo)man standing," she commented.

See Also: This New Drug May Be Even Stronger Than Ozempic For Weight Loss, Clinical Trial Shows

Why It Matters: Goldschneider, who has openly discussed her battle with an eating disorder, has expressed concerns about the dangers of drugs like Ozempic, which is intended for those with Type II diabetes or clinical obesity. She referred to the drug as “an eating disorder in a needle” in an Instagram comment earlier this year. Her comments come amid the growing popularity of Ozempic as a weight-loss solution and the development of weight-loss drugs in pill form.

She expressed her horror at the latest celebrity weight-loss fad in the “Real Housewives” world, warning of the potential for it to lead to eating disorders. “You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That’s so addicting. That’s how I spiraled into anorexia,” she said.

Read Next: Ozempic Weight Loss Drug Users Report ‘Saggy Buttocks’ Side Effect