Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Xbox Games Showcase

The highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase is just around the corner, leaving gamers worldwide eagerly awaiting the event.

Taking place on June 11, the Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, 5 p.m. UTC, 7 p.m. CET, 6 p.m. BST, and 10 a.m. AET (June 12).

The event will be live-streamed on official Xbox platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Following the main showcase, there will be a dedicated live stream focusing on "Starfield," Bethesda's highly anticipated upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Aaron Greenberg, the VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft Corporation MSFT, has confirmed that the company intends to focus on showcasing actual gameplay rather than relying on computer-generated trailers for its first-party games.

Microsoft is also moving away from its previous "12-month strategy" approach, which aimed to release showcased games within a year but failed to meet that commitment. This change may explain the company's reluctance to discuss games other than "Starfield."

Additionally, the tech giant has confirmed that the showcase will not include any TV or movie trailers, addressing previous concerns about "distractions."

While the specific lineup of games remains unknown, several previously announced titles, including "Fable," "Avowed," "EverWild," "The Outer Worlds 2," "Contraband," and "Forza Motorsport," are expected to make appearances.

Image credits: Miguel Lagoa and Tokarchuk Andrii on Shutterstock