Adidas ADDDF ADDYY is set to resume its partnership with Kanye West to sell over $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy products that were previously in storage.

Adidas terminated its dealings with West back in 2022 after he made anti-semitic remarks.

To settle the company's profit loss and avoid sustainability concerns, the global athleisure brand will now commission West 15% of every sale and donate a partial amount of proceeds to organizations supporting the groups offended by his comments.

Adidas has not yet specified if the entire inventory would be made available to the public for purchase or if only a select few items will be up for sale. There is currently no information available regarding the product's release date or the proportion of proceeds that will be donated to organizations.

"What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise…burning the goods would not be a solution,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said during the annual shareholders’ meeting.

Why It Matters: West, who has rechristened himself as Ye, and Adidas parted ways last year in October. Adidas then said in a statement, "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Apart from Adidas, a string of other companies, including the luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, ended end its relationship with the rapper. Ye was also locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In December 2022, Elon Musk suspended West from Twitter after reviving the rapper's account in October.

