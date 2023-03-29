Quick Travel Tips: 5 Of The Best Places To Visit In Toronto, Canada For 2023

As Toronto continues to be one of Canada's most popular tourist destinations, visitors are always in search of new and exciting places to explore. If you're planning to visit the city in 2023, there are five places that should be at the top of your list.

First on the list is the iconic CN Tower , one of Toronto's most recognizable landmarks. Standing more than 550 meters tall, the tower offers stunning views of the city and visitors can even partake in a thrilling EdgeWalk, where they can walk around the outside of the tower.

Next up, the Royal Ontario Museum is a must-visit if you're interested in history and culture. Featuring a vast collection of art, artifacts and exhibitions, visitors will be treated to a unique learning adventure.

For those looking to experience some of Toronto's bustling energy, Kensington Market is the place to go. This vibrant and diverse neighborhood is home to an array of local shops, cafes and restaurants as well as street art and live music.

Another popular attraction is the Toronto Islands , which offer a scenic escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including biking, swimming and kayaking, while taking in the breathtaking views of Lake Ontario.

Finally, take a trip to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, where you can explore the fascinating underwater world. With more than 20,000 aquatic animals and interactive exhibits, you'll be transported into an unforgettable aquatic adventure.

