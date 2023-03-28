Should TikTok Be Banned In The US? 69% Of Benzinga Followers Say This

Members of the U.S. Congress are pushing for a ban on the video app and social media platform TikTok. The pressure comes as the app could be a security threat to the U.S.

Here’s what Benzinga followers think of the potential ban.

What Happened: Members of Congress grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew during a recent hearing and many called for TikTok to be banned in the U.S.

This ban could weaken the relations between the U.S. and China and could also upset some very loyal users of the app that spend hours each day making and consuming short-form video content.

Benzinga polled its followers on Twitter to see what the consensus is on banning the app. In the poll, users were asked “Should TikTok be banned from the U.S.?”

Here are the poll results:

Yes: 69.1%

No: 30.9%

The poll may be a bit biased as it polled users on Twitter, which is a direct competitor to TikTok, but the majority voting for a ban could show that it’s not just Congress hoping to have the app banned.

Why It’s Important: If TikTok is banned, several other social media platforms could stand to benefit. Users of TikTok could flock to existing social media leaders or see several upstart video platforms grow.

Among the expected winners from the ban of TikTok are Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc META. YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, could also benefit from its growing YouTube shorts video content. Snapchat, a unit of Snap Inc SNAP, could also benefit from the TikTok ban.

In a previous Twitter poll, Benzinga polled its followers to see where they may spend more time if TikTok is banned. In the recent poll, users were asked, “If TikTok is banned, which platform will you use more?”

The results were:

Instagram: 38.3%

Twitter: 26.3%

Snapchat: 20.6%

Facebook: 14.8%

Even without an outright ban on TikTok, several states are considering limiting the usage of social media apps by people under the age of 18 with Utah requiring parental consent. TikTok itself also put time limits in place.

