Watch Jean Paul Gaultier And Haider Ackermann Joke About Magic Mushrooms, Lovers And Fashion

Dazed & Confused magazine got famous designer Jean Paul Gaultier and his successor at the brand, Haider Ackermann, together to talk about music, their plans for the future, and the 3 things they would wear if they were stranded on a desert island.

"I'll take a book, a lover, and some magic mushrooms!" exclaimed Ackermann, the fourth designer who will have the daunting challenge of reinterpreting JPG's opulence. "Les ceps - you know that type of mushroom? It's very delicious, do you make it in an omelet?", JPG joked back, to which his co-teammate said, "I prefer magic mushrooms."

This is not the first time Gaultier has been associated with psychedelics. Back in 2010, he compared the effect of his three-dimensional menswear collection to the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

During the spring/summer 2011 runway show, the designer spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald and said that what was shown on the catwalk was a mix between Saint Laurent's elegance, the way he dressed in the 1970s, the Moroccan influence and the psychedelic spirit of that period. "It's like being on mushrooms, or something. It's not like I did that," he expressed with a direct nod to psychedelia.

